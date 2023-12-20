CVA Family Office LLC Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 73.8% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $151.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $286.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.72 and a 12 month high of $187.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.64.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.