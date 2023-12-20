CVA Family Office LLC Buys 465 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 218.4% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $38,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $153.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $271.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.39.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 162.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

