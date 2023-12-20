CVA Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. MBL Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.2% during the third quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 22,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.6% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $579.81 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $629.97. The company has a market cap of $550.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.04, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $589.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.23.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price target (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.24.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

