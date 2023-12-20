CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 170 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,306 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,704,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,410,057,000 after buying an additional 1,548,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,607,487,000 after buying an additional 115,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,859,893,000 after buying an additional 6,735,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $350.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $900.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.46 and a 52 week high of $353.60.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $203,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,843,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $203,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,843,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 517,624 shares of company stock worth $170,064,214. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on META. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

