Cullinan Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 56.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $42.43 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.18. The firm has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Altria Group

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.