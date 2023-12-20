Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases 720 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 32,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 73,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $133.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.51. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

