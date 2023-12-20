Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases 57 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,540.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APD opened at $272.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.63 and a 1 year high of $320.90.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 659,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,461,884.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. Citigroup upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.42.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

