Cullinan Associates Inc. Invests $208,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CB

Chubb Stock Up 0.7 %

CB opened at $221.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $90.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.