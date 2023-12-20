Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $485,000 Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after buying an additional 38,727 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after buying an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $382.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $386.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.28.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.25 EPS. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GS. HSBC initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.99.

Get Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.