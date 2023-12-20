Cullinan Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 45.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,912 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 251.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 137.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:SEE opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $56.43. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 126.77% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.55.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

