Cullinan Associates Inc. Buys 6,000 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 193.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,988,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth $937,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $138.95 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $181.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.01 and its 200 day moving average is $148.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPC. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

