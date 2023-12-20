Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires 500 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in Garmin by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $127.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.88. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $89.25 and a one year high of $127.42.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Garmin had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GRMN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.80.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

