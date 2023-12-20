Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires 18,303 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 77.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,303 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $167.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.76 and a 200 day moving average of $175.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

