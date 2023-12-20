CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the November 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CrossFirst Bankshares Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of CFB stock opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.98. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $61.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Insider Activity at CrossFirst Bankshares

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 6,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $72,215.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,374.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 59,970 shares of company stock worth $628,594 in the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,184,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,433,000 after purchasing an additional 37,477 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 27.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,890,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,799,000 after acquiring an additional 403,220 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 10.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after acquiring an additional 103,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,136,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,061,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, 1-4 family real estate, multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, energy, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

