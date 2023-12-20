Critical Survey: Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) versus Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF)

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report) and Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Jaguar Mining and Lithium Americas (Argentina), as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Lithium Americas (Argentina) 0 2 3 0 2.60

Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a consensus target price of $12.10, indicating a potential upside of 89.06%. Given Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lithium Americas (Argentina) is more favorable than Jaguar Mining.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Mining 12.20% 7.53% 5.73% Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A -0.05% -0.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Jaguar Mining and Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

27.3% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Jaguar Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jaguar Mining and Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Mining $142.50 million 0.80 $21.44 million $0.22 6.55 Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A N/A -$93.57 million $0.23 27.83

Jaguar Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium Americas (Argentina). Jaguar Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lithium Americas (Argentina), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Jaguar Mining has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Jaguar Mining

(Get Free Report)

Jaguar Mining Inc., a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.