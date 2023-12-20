Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Receives $16.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.88.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRGY. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Crescent Energy news, insider David C. Rockecharlie bought 20,000 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.32 per share, for a total transaction of $226,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider David C. Rockecharlie acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $747,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider David C. Rockecharlie purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $226,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 39,591 shares of company stock worth $439,510 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Crescent Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Crescent Energy by 51.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Crescent Energy by 109.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 31,165 shares during the period. 53.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

CRGY stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.25. Crescent Energy has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $14.22.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $642.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

