Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) PT Lowered to $27.00

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

NYSE CUZ opened at $24.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.24. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $28.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 32,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

