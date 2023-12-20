Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $18.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $26.00. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.42.

Shares of CPNG opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. Coupang has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average is $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 68.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Coupang had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupang will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $79,207.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coupang news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $79,207.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 396,156,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,847,196.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,005,613 shares of company stock worth $461,793,777. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,309,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,256,000 after purchasing an additional 148,738 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the third quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 5.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 42,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 977.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 415,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 377,232 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the third quarter worth $579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

