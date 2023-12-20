Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,065 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $677.74 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $681.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $583.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $559.40.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.01, for a total transaction of $843,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,134 shares in the company, valued at $25,365,759.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.92.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

