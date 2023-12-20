Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,039 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 103.8% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $65.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.54.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corteva

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.