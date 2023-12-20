Cormark Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bsr Reit in a research report issued on Thursday, December 14th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. Cormark also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s FY2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($2.18). The business had revenue of C$56.45 million for the quarter.

