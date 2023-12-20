Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Short Interest Down 5.2% in November

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the November 15th total of 5,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.6 days. Currently, 11.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Core Laboratories Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of CLB stock opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.70. The company has a market capitalization of $876.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.44.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLB. TheStreet lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLB. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 13,436 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $576,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 753.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 22,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,357,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

