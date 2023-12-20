Contrasting Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX) and The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR)

Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Free Report) and The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Semantix and The Glimpse Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semantix $50.76 million 1.06 -$63.61 million ($0.81) -0.84 The Glimpse Group $13.48 million 1.49 -$28.56 million ($1.69) -0.71

The Glimpse Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Semantix. Semantix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Glimpse Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.9% of Semantix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of The Glimpse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.5% of Semantix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of The Glimpse Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Semantix and The Glimpse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semantix -69.49% -45.45% -26.98% The Glimpse Group -184.39% -109.38% -70.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Semantix and The Glimpse Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semantix 0 1 0 0 2.00 The Glimpse Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Semantix currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 488.24%. The Glimpse Group has a consensus price target of $7.94, suggesting a potential upside of 561.25%. Given The Glimpse Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Glimpse Group is more favorable than Semantix.

Risk and Volatility

Semantix has a beta of -0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Glimpse Group has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Glimpse Group beats Semantix on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semantix

Semantix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end proprietary Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform in Latin America and the United States. The company offers SDP, a multi-cloud SaaS data platform that provides data integration, data operations, machine learning operations, data governance, data sharing, and data visualization for financial institutions; healthcare plans operators, health insurance brokers, hospitals, clinics, and imaging and diagnostics facilities; and retailers. It also sells third-party software licenses to the finance, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, industrials, and other sectors. In addition, the company offers artificial intelligence and data analytics services, including consulting, cloud monitoring, data integration, data science, and data engineering. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

About The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training. The company also provides Glimpse Turkey for developing and creating 3D models for QReal; XR Terra that provides immersive technologies for teaching courses and training; Sector 5 Digital for corporate immersive experiences and events; PulpoAR, an AR try-on technology that targets the beauty and cosmetics industry; and Brightline Interactive, which offers immersive and interactive experiences, training scenarios, and simulations for government and commercial customers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

