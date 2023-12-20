Constitution Capital LLC Raises Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Constitution Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,222 shares of company stock valued at $8,091,898 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $257.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.52. The company has a market cap of $817.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.71, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.77.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

