Constitution Capital LLC Acquires 600 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Constitution Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.77.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,222 shares of company stock worth $8,091,898 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $257.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $817.68 billion, a PE ratio of 82.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.52.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

