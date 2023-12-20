Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 203.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tesla by 52.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,440,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034,938 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Tesla by 98,265.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,563,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,719 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,222 shares of company stock valued at $8,091,898. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $257.22 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.68 billion, a PE ratio of 82.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.77.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

