ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 35.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,008 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 20,099 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,165.4% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 2,417 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 29.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,973 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 31,949 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,004 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,335,000 after purchasing an additional 32,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COP. Susquehanna lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.35.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of COP opened at $116.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.