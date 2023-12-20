Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Short Interest Down 5.0% in November

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 605,000 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the November 15th total of 636,900 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBCP. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 409.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBCP stock opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $455.19 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

