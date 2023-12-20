Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Short Interest Down 5.0% in November

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 605,000 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the November 15th total of 636,900 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBCP. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.
Shares of BBCP stock opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $455.19 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.09.
Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.
