Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Short Interest Update

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the November 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

In related news, insider James D. Standen bought 3,503 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.85 per share, for a total transaction of $94,055.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $805,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1,387.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 156.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at $64,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMP stock opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $47.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 73.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average of $29.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.84 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 4.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

