Comparing VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) & NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT)

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) and VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

NetScout Systems has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VerifyMe has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.6% of NetScout Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of VerifyMe shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of NetScout Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of VerifyMe shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetScout Systems 0 1 0 0 2.00 VerifyMe 0 0 2 0 3.00

NetScout Systems presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.98%. VerifyMe has a consensus target price of $2.85, suggesting a potential upside of 174.04%. Given VerifyMe’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VerifyMe is more favorable than NetScout Systems.

Profitability

This table compares NetScout Systems and VerifyMe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetScout Systems 7.53% 5.71% 4.15% VerifyMe -12.48% -20.65% -13.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NetScout Systems and VerifyMe’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetScout Systems $914.53 million 1.76 $59.65 million $0.90 25.26 VerifyMe $19.58 million 0.53 -$14.40 million ($0.34) -3.06

NetScout Systems has higher revenue and earnings than VerifyMe. VerifyMe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NetScout Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NetScout Systems beats VerifyMe on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc. provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks. It also provides nGeniusPULSE, an active testing tool that enables enterprises to identify infrastructure performance issues and determine application availability, reliability, and performance; and nGenius Business Analytics solution, which enables service providers to analyze their network traffic. In addition, the company offers ISNG, an advanced passive network probe; packet flow systems that deliver targeted network traffic access to various monitoring and security tools and systems; and a suite of test access points that enable non-disruptive access to network traffic. Further, it provides cybersecurity solutions to protect their networks against distributed denial of service attacks under the Arbor brand, such as Arbor Sightline, Arbor Threat Mitigation System, Arbor Insight, Arbor Edge Defense, and Arbor Cloud. Additionally, the company offers advanced threat detection solutions, such as Omnis Cyber Investigator. It serves enterprise customers in various industries, including financial services, technology, manufacturing, healthcare, utilities, education, transportation, and retail; mobile operators, wireline operators, cable operators, Internet service providers, and cloud providers; and governmental agencies through a direct sales force, and indirect reseller and distribution channels. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc., together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions. The VerifyMe Solutions segment offers technology solutions to connect brands with consumers allowing brand owners to gather business intelligence while engaging directly with their consumers. Its solutions provide brand protection and supply chain functions, such as counterfeit prevention, traceability, consumer engagement solutions, and authentication for labels, packaging, and products, as well as tamper-proof labels. The PeriShip Global Solutions segment offers predictive analytics for optimizing delivery of time and temperature sensitive perishable products. This segment's products include PeriTrack customer dashboard, an integrated web portal tool gives its customers an in-depth look at their shipping activities based on real-time data. It also provides call center, pre-transit, post-delivery, and weather/traffic services. The company has a strategic partnership with INX International Ink Company. The company was formerly known as LaserLock Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to VerifyMe, Inc. in July 2015. VerifyMe, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida.

