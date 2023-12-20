Comparing Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Free Report) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Landos Biopharma and Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landos Biopharma $18.00 million 0.73 -$39.28 million ($3.77) -1.12 Y-mAbs Therapeutics $65.27 million 4.36 -$95.57 million ($0.44) -14.84

Landos Biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Y-mAbs Therapeutics. Y-mAbs Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Landos Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landos Biopharma N/A -50.39% -45.28% Y-mAbs Therapeutics -20.75% -18.28% -14.28%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Landos Biopharma and Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

45.5% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Landos Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Landos Biopharma has a beta of -0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Landos Biopharma and Y-mAbs Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landos Biopharma 1 0 0 0 1.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics 2 3 4 0 2.22

Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $11.71, suggesting a potential upside of 79.39%. Given Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Y-mAbs Therapeutics is more favorable than Landos Biopharma.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics beats Landos Biopharma on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is NX-13, an oral gut-selective Nucleotide Oligomerization Domain (NLRX1), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines that completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat ulcerative colitis (UC), as well as induce anti-inflammatory effects in CD4+ T cells and other cells in the gastrointestinal tract. The company's preclinical candidates in development include LABP-73, an oral and small molecule NLRX1 pathway agonist in development for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; LABP-66 is an oral and small molecule NLRX1 pathway agonist for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and Alzheimer's disease; and LABP-69, an oral PLXDC2 agonist for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and RA. The company has a strategic research collaboration with KU Leuven and University Hospitals Leuven to investigate the effects of NX-13 on epithelial cells with the inflammatory bowel disease. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma. The company is also developing DANYELZA for the treatment of patients with second-line relapsed osteosarcoma and is in Phase II clinical study; GD2-SADA, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of GD2 positive solid tumor; and Omburtamab, a murine monoclonal antibody which has completed pivotal phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of central nervous system/ leptomeningeal metastases from neuroblastoma, and Omburtamab 03-133 that is in phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of intrathecal immunotherapy for CNS/leptomeningeal metastases. In addition, its product pipeline includes huB7-H3 for the treatment of systemic solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Massachusetts Institute of Technology to develop and commercialize licensed products. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

