Comparing EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ) & Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) and EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Grand Canyon Education and EpicQuest Education Group International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grand Canyon Education 20.75% 31.22% 23.70% EpicQuest Education Group International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Grand Canyon Education and EpicQuest Education Group International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grand Canyon Education 0 0 2 0 3.00 EpicQuest Education Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus target price of $138.67, indicating a potential downside of 0.07%. Given Grand Canyon Education’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Grand Canyon Education is more favorable than EpicQuest Education Group International.

96.1% of Grand Canyon Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of EpicQuest Education Group International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Grand Canyon Education shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of EpicQuest Education Group International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Grand Canyon Education has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EpicQuest Education Group International has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grand Canyon Education and EpicQuest Education Group International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grand Canyon Education $911.31 million 4.57 $184.68 million $6.39 21.72 EpicQuest Education Group International $6.33 million 3.67 -$6.07 million N/A N/A

Grand Canyon Education has higher revenue and earnings than EpicQuest Education Group International.

Summary

Grand Canyon Education beats EpicQuest Education Group International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services. It also offers marketing and communication services, such as lead acquisition, digital communications strategy, brand identity, market research, media planning and strategy, video, and business intelligence and data science; and back-office services comprising finance and accounting, human resources, audit, and procurement services. The company supports healthcare education programs for 27 universities. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About EpicQuest Education Group International

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company offers English proficiency courses and transfer pathways for students pursuing university degrees; and operates a career-training college. It also operates and manages the U.S. coordination projects and services during and after studying abroad, including student dormitory management, academic guidance, international student services, student catering services, student transfer application services, internship and employment guidance, lawyer services, medical services, and student entrepreneurship services. In addition, the company acts as a recruiting agent for the University of the West of Scotland and Coventry University. The company was formerly known as Elite Education Group International Limited and changed its name to EpicQuest Education Group International Limited in August 2022. EpicQuest Education Group International Limited was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Middletown, Ohio.

