Comparing Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) & Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF – Get Free Report) and Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Aker ASA and Mammoth Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Aker ASA alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aker ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A Mammoth Energy Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mammoth Energy Services has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.90%. Given Mammoth Energy Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mammoth Energy Services is more favorable than Aker ASA.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aker ASA N/A N/A N/A Mammoth Energy Services 2.10% 2.01% 1.32%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aker ASA and Mammoth Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Aker ASA and Mammoth Energy Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aker ASA N/A N/A N/A $14.55 4.27 Mammoth Energy Services $362.09 million 0.59 -$620,000.00 $0.16 28.06

Aker ASA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mammoth Energy Services. Aker ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mammoth Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.3% of Aker ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of Mammoth Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Mammoth Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mammoth Energy Services beats Aker ASA on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aker ASA

(Get Free Report)

Aker ASA operates as an industrial investment company in Norway, the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments. The company engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; provides solutions, products, and services to the energy industry; develops and delivers technologies to drilling market; holds oil reserves; and harvests, develops, markets, and sells krill-based ingredients and product for nutraceutical, aquaculture, and animal feed applications. It also focuses on renewable energy and green technologies; builds and operates sea-based salmon farming; offers Cognite Data Fusion that collects, processes, and facilitates big data for its industry customers; designs, constructs, and leases vessels; owns and operates supply-vessels, anchor handling vessels, and construction service vessels; trades in financial instruments; operates platform for venture capital in industrial technology; develops real estate and software; acts as an investment manager; and invests in bitcoin, and projects and companies throughout the bitcoin ecosystem. The company was founded in 1841 and is based in Lysaker, Norway. Aker ASA is a subsidiary of TRG Holding AS.

About Mammoth Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring. The Well Completion Services segment provides pumping services, such as hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability, and sand hauling and water transfer services, as well as sand hauling, water transfer, master services agreement, and infrastructure services. The Natural Sand Proppant Services segment is involved in mining, processing, and selling natural sand proppant for hydraulic fracturing; buying processed sand from suppliers on the spot market and reselling that sand; and providing logistics solutions to facilitate delivery of frac sand products. The Drilling Services segment offers contract land and directional drilling services, as well as rig moving services. The company also offers other services, including aviation, coil tubing, pressure control, flowback, cementing, acidizing, equipment rental, crude oil hauling, full-service transportation, and remote accommodation services, as well as equipment manufacturing, and infrastructure engineering and design. It serves government-funded utilities, private and public investor-owned utilities, co-operative utilities, and independent oil and natural gas producers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Aker ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.