Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Director Stephen Joseph Harper Sells 2,890 Shares

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Director Stephen Joseph Harper sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$121.80, for a total transaction of C$352,002.00.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Colliers International Group Inc has a one year low of C$1.89 and a one year high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.14 by C($0.66). The firm had revenue of C$1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.47 billion.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

About Colliers International Group

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

