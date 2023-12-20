Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Director Stephen Joseph Harper Sells 2,890 Shares

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Director Stephen Joseph Harper sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$121.80, for a total transaction of C$352,002.00.
Colliers International Group Stock Performance
Colliers International Group Inc has a one year low of C$1.89 and a one year high of C$47.85.
Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.14 by C($0.66). The firm had revenue of C$1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.47 billion.
Colliers International Group Announces Dividend
About Colliers International Group
Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.
See Also
