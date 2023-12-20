Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Up 4.7 %

JVA stock opened at $0.88 on Monday. Coffee has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12.

Get Coffee alerts:

Institutional Trading of Coffee

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coffee by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coffee by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coffee in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coffee by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Coffee by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.