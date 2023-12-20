Close Asset Management Ltd Acquires 15,556 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,556 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $648,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Chevron by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Chevron by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 79,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kooman & Associates grew its position in Chevron by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $151.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.53 and a 200 day moving average of $156.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.72 and a 12-month high of $187.81.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Several analysts recently commented on CVX shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

