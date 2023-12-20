Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,828 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 5,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 13,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 14,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 41,514 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. New Street Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $203.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.