Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,713 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.18 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. New Street Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

