Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s 3rd Largest Position

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 543,972 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 2.9% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $29,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. New Street Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $203.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

