Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Nexus Investment Management ULC’s 7th Largest Position

Nexus Investment Management ULC cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 595,090 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,145 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 3.6% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $31,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 47,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,738 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 10,845 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 39,373 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 589.2% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 673,565 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,211,000 after acquiring an additional 575,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. New Street Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $50.18 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

