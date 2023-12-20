Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,746 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.6% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $50.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $203.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average of $52.40.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,615,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

