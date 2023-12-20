Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Cut to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $19.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.37.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. Cinemark had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The company had revenue of $874.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Cinemark’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cinemark will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,844,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,046,000 after purchasing an additional 214,102 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,550,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,646,000 after purchasing an additional 232,619 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 30,675 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 11,001 shares during the period.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

