CIBC Raises Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target to C$43.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.34% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QBR.B. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Quebecor from C$35.50 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Quebecor from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.56.
Read Our Latest Research Report on QBR.B
Quebecor Trading Up 0.7 %
About Quebecor
Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Quebecor
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.