CIBC Raises Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target to C$43.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QBR.B. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Quebecor from C$35.50 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Quebecor from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.56.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBR.B

Quebecor Trading Up 0.7 %

About Quebecor

QBR.B opened at C$30.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 468.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Quebecor has a 12-month low of C$27.22 and a 12-month high of C$35.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.40.

(Get Free Report)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.