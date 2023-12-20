Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Chuy’s from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Chuy’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chuy’s from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chuy’s

Chuy’s Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $645.94 million, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.72. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.18.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $113.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Chuy’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 5.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Chuy’s by 1.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 11.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.