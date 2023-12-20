Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 8.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Chubb by 10.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.46.

Chubb Trading Up 0.7 %

Chubb stock opened at $221.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The stock has a market cap of $90.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

