Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lowered Children’s Place from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $291.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.12. Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.27). Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 47.76% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $480.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Children’s Place will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Children’s Place by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Children’s Place by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 1,517.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

