Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Raised by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 257,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 2.0% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $43,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $151.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $286.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.72 and a one year high of $187.81.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

