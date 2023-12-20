Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Acquires 500 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of CSX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.84.

CSX Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $34.61. The stock has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.80.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.40%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

