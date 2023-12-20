Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Sells 628 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $49,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Up 4.0 %

PFE stock opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average is $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pfizer

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.