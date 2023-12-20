Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,719 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,101,052,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% in the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,401 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IVV opened at $478.90 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $376.49 and a 1-year high of $479.08. The company has a market capitalization of $370.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $444.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

